TT Games Brighton developing a new LEGO Star Wars game for mobile devices

By , Staff Writer

A new LEGO Star Wars game for mobile devices is being developed by TT Games Brighton.

LEGO Star Wars Battles will be published by Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and its subsidiary, Golf Clash developer Playdemic.

It is set to be TT Brighton's first game after it was opened in 2018.

The game will feature content from all nine Skywalker saga films, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rogue One. Players can collect popular heroes and villains such as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader. A variety of vehicles will also be available.

LEGO Star Wars Battles will be a free-to-start title with in-app purchases. It’s currently slated for release in 2020.

Use the Force

"We're very proud to extend the LEGO Star Wars video game legacy with LEGO Star Wars Battles, a new experience built from the ground up for mobile devices," said TT Games Brighton studio head Jason Avent.

"We hope players will enjoy the unique combination of LEGO Star Wars with deep strategy in deck building and innovative territory capture by constructing LEGO towers."

TT Games has previously worked on many LEGO game franchises including Batman, Star Wars, Jurassic World, Harry Potter, Marvel Super Heroes, Indiana Jones and Marvel’s Avengers.

The company's combined LEGO game sales have exceeded 200 million units worldwide.


