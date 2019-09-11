News

Worms firm Team17 passes on joining Apple Arcade

By , Staff Writer

British indie publisher Team17 has decided not to join Apple Arcade.

According to Bloomberg, the company has no interest in Apple’s new subscription service Apple Arcade as it does not require the financing offered in exchange for exclusivity.

“We have plenty of cash, so we’re not looking to people like Apple for development financing in exchange for periods of exclusivity on games," Team17 CEO Debbie Bestwick MBE said.

"It’s not our model."

New IP

Team17 has recently released a new title for PC and consoles though PC has overtaken the Nintendo Switch as the most popular platform for the company’s releases.

The company has “launched a lot of new IP this year, and that’s one of the most difficult jobs in this industry,” said Bestwick.

“But we’ve also focused on releasing updates to back catalogue titles, such as Worms WMD.”

Earlier this week, the Worms creator revealed it had a 97 per cent gain in first-half revenue and saw a gross profit rise of 119 per cent to £15.1 million ($18.6 billion). That's on top of Bestwick saying that Team17 was on the hunt for studios and IPs to snap up


