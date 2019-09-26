News

Mario Kart Tour: the worst First Time User Experience ever

Mario Kart Tour: the worst First Time User Experience ever
By , Contributing Editor

The first law of F2P mobile games is make your onboarding as smooth as possible.

Given the amount of competition on the app stores, ensuring you can convert as many downloads as possible into players is key to all developers’ financial success.

That means ensuring there’s as little friction - pop ups, log-ins etc - as possible from installation to actually getting a player into the game .

It’s a process called the First Time User Experience.

Failure to launch

Which brings us onto Nintendo’s latest game Mario Kart Tour.

Amazing as it sounds, this is a game you can’t play with having a Nintendo account.

Great for everyone with a Switch or 3DS and who can remember their details to enter. Not so good for the tens of millions of mobile gamers for who this will be their first experience of a Nintendo game.

Their attitude will likely be very similar to mine in the following video.

Significantly, Mario Kart Tour’s FTUE even makes Super Mario Kart’s pretty terrible FTUE seem inspired.

At least you could sign in as a guest for that game. 


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Sep 24th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour goes live on Wednesday at 1am PT

as News Aug 27th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour is racing onto iOS and Android next month

1 as News Apr 25th, 2019

Mario Kart Tour beta signups have begun

as News Jan 31st, 2019

Mario Kart Tour for mobile delayed until summer 2019

1 as Data & Research May 2nd, 2018

How Nintendo plans to create an annual $1 billion mobile games business

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies