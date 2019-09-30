Why tens of millions more Android gamers are playing PUBG Mobile than Fortnite

Following the recent news that PUBG Mobile has generated more than $1 billion in life time revenue, comes some interesting data from Newzoo.

It's been tracking global smartphone usage, also looking at the technical specifications of those devices and key apps.

In particular, it considered the total addressible markets for battle royale rivals PUBG and Fortnite.

Go low, go big

As a cross-platform game including PC, console and mobile, Fortnite requires much more capable hardware, notably a device with 3 GB of RAM running Android 8 or better.

Newzoo reckons there are 1.6 billion such devices in the world.

In contrast, PUBG Mobile only requires 2GB of RAM and at least Android 5.1.1; there are 2.4 billion such devices.

Plus there are an additional 300 million devices than can run PUBG Mobile Lite; a simplified version of the game that only requires 1GB of RAM and Android 4.1.

The result is that while around 59 per cent of Android devices can play Fortnite, 98 per cent of devices can play PUBG Mobile and Lite.

You can read the full report at Newzoo.