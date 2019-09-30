News

Why tens of millions more Android gamers are playing PUBG Mobile than Fortnite

Why tens of millions more Android gamers are playing PUBG Mobile than Fortnite
By , Contributing Editor

Following the recent news that PUBG Mobile has generated more than $1 billion in life time revenue, comes some interesting data from Newzoo.  

It's been tracking global smartphone usage, also looking at the technical specifications of those devices and key apps. 

In particular, it considered the total addressible markets for battle royale rivals PUBG and Fortnite.

Go low, go big

 As a cross-platform game including PC, console and mobile, Fortnite requires much more capable hardware, notably a device with 3 GB of RAM running Android 8 or better. 

Newzoo reckons there are 1.6 billion such devices in the world.

In contrast, PUBG Mobile only requires 2GB of RAM and at least Android 5.1.1; there are 2.4 billion such devices. 

Plus there are an additional 300 million devices than can run PUBG Mobile Lite; a simplified version of the game that only requires 1GB of RAM and Android 4.1.

The result is that while around 59 per cent of Android devices can play Fortnite, 98 per cent of devices can play PUBG Mobile and Lite. 

You can read the full report at Newzoo.

 

 


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

as News Mar 29th, 2018

NetEase’s Knives Out pulled in more than 50 million monthly active users in January

News May 23rd, 2018

Static full-screen generate largest revenue share amongst casual games in the West

as News May 10th, 2018

Top 25 public games companies captured 77% of global games revenues in 2017

1 News May 2nd, 2018

PUBG Mobile’s first week revenues on iOS only a fifth of Fortnite’s

News Nov 29th, 2017

Global games market now expected to grow to $116 billion in 2017

Comments

1 comment
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Reply
নবাব আমি
Pubg