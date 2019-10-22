Italian operator TIM launches €2 per month gaming subscription service with Gameloft

Subscription servicesare all the rage for mobile games at the moment, and even operators are getting in on the act.

Italian outfit TIM has announced a deal with Gameloft for its new service TIM I love games.

This is a monthly all-you-can-eat service accessed through either an iOS or Android app and costing €2 a week

The content will include key Gameloft titles such as Asphalt Nitro, Real Football or Modern Combat: Rebel Guns, as well as games from other publishers.

Capable partner

The move builds on Gameloft’s long history in working with hundreds of operators and OEMs, with its own white label platform that includes turnkey billing and full analytics.

“We wanted to differentiate our entertainment offering through gaming,” commented TIM’s head of entertainment and digital services Antonio Imbimbo.

“Gameloft’s innovative platform solution was just what we needed to relaunch TIM I love games and turn it into the benchmark app for those who love playing on their smartphones”