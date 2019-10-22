News

FoxNext brings Titanic and X-Files IP to mobile narrative game with Storyscape

FoxNext brings Titanic and X-Files IP to mobile narrative game with Storyscape
By , Contributing Editor

In recent years, the success of games such as Nexon’s Choices and Pocket Gems’ Episode has highlighted the value of branching narrative stories on mobile.

Since then, plenty of other developers have attempted to compete.

The difference is FoxNext’s just-released Storyscape is it comes with some very high profile IP attached.

Kings of their world

As part of Fox, new narratives have been written for such iconic movies and tv shows as Titanic and X-Files.

There’s also plenty of original content too, some of which is rather fruity, as the following video shows. 

Overall, the app promises to cover everything from science fiction and romance to comedy, horror and mystery, all within multi-layered plots that involve complexity and don’t guarantee a happy ending.

New content will also be released frequently.

“The interactive lens of Storyscape gives players a unique and exciting opportunity to return to Titanic,” said Jon Landau, Producer, Lightstorm Entertainment.

“Fans will discover new characters with their own compelling stories aboard the fateful last journey of the ship. The medium of narrative gaming is an ideal way to deliver that experience.”

You can get more details and download links from the game's website


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Jul 11th, 2018

FoxNext and East Side Games team up to bring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to mobile

Interview Mar 26th, 2018

Superhero hot: The making of Marvel Strike Force

2 News Mar 8th, 2018

FoxNext opens new narrative-focused games studio in San Francisco

6 List Oct 1st, 2019

The Top 50 Mobile Game Makers of 2019

News Sep 11th, 2019

Disney reportedly looking to offload Marvel Strike Force developer FoxNext Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies