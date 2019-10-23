Empires & Puzzles storms past $500 million in lifetime revenue

Empires & Puzzles has marched passed $500 million in lifetime revenue according to Sensor Tower.

The game by Zynga-owned Small Giant Games has been downloaded over 41 million times, resulting in around $507 million in revenue.

The US is responsible for the 40 per cent of earnings, around $205 million has been spent in the United States.

Trailing behind in second and third are Germany and Russia, who are responsible for 12 per cent and 11 per cent of revenue at $61 million and $58 million respectively.

However, in terms of downloads, Russia was the top-dog with a total of 6.7 million downloads, equating to 16 per cent.

The US generated 6.1 million downloads, making up 15 per cent of installs.

Finally, Indonesia produced 5 per cent of the total downloads, closing the top three with 2.2 million installs.

Android domination

The majority of earnings come from Android users, $340 million or rather 67 per cent of the total revenue.

In terms of downloads, Google Play boasts 83 per cent at 34 million installs while the App store brought in 17 per cent with 7.1 million downloads.