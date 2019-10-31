RuneScape enters early access on Android

UK developer Jagex has revealed that RuneScape has entered early access on mobile.

The fantasy MMORPG was originally released 18 years ago but is now finally arriving on the platform in both a smartphone and tablet edition.

Members who join the mobile version will be rewarded with an exclusive ‘Mobile Founder’s Pack’, which includes a Steel Panther Combat Pet, a unique rest animation and the Radiant Dawn armour.

Cross-play has been enabled between the mobile and desktop editions alongside a completely new user interface designed for touchscreen devices.

RuneScape Mobile Early Access is available to download for Android from the Google Play Store.

Refined for mobile

“This is the whole of RuneScape and we’re refining it for mobile,” said Jagex CEO Phil Mansell.

“After 18 incredible years as an iconic living game on PC, RuneScape is joining its sister title, Old School RuneScape, on the small screen as we bring two of the world’s most popular MMORPGs to the world’s most popular gaming devices.

“As we continue RuneScape Mobile’s development, we look forward to having our members joining us on the journey to create the optimum player experience on mobile during the months ahead.”

Recently the developer added several new hires including Epic Games and Bungie veterans to its senior leadership team.

You can download RuneScape Mobile Early Access here.

Or sign up for news on the forthcoming iOS version here.