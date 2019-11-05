News

17-year-old Fortnite esports pro Jarvis Kaye permanently banned for using aimbot

By , Staff Writer

Fortnite esports professional player Jarvis Kaye has been permanently banned for using an aimbot.

The British-born FaZe clan member was caught using the method in casual solos and playground mode while creating content for his following across YouTube and Twitch.

The 17-year-old announced the ban in a video uploaded to his two million subscribers on YouTube, where he discusses his regret for not paying attention more closely to the rules.

An aimbot is cheat used by players to auto-focus weapons on select targets. Epic Games has condemned his actions, telling IGN saying that the firm has “a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software.”

“So disappointed”

“Obviously this was a huge mistake and it’s completely wrong on my end,” said Kaye. 

“Genuinely I don’t even know what I was thinking. Cheating in anything is just terrible.”

Kaye added: “I’m so disappointed in myself for doing this and not thinking about the consequences that could have happened.”

Fortnite recently held its Season X “The End” event which saw the battle royale map absorbed by a black hole.

The in-game happening was viewed by seven million people across the globe simultaneously.


