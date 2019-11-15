News

Google Stadia will have several key features missing at launch

By , Staff Writer

Google's game streaming service Stadia will have several key features missing when the system launches in less than a week.

Details of what will be absent from Stadia at launch were revealed via a Reddit ‘ask me anything’ (AMA) hosted by Stadia director of product Andrey Doronichev and publisher experience lead Beri Lee. 

The biggest features not available on day one includes Crowd Play, State Share and Stream Connect, which allows users to jump in and out each other’s games.

Stream Connect will be released at the end of 2019, while State Share and Crowd Play will arrive sometime in 2020.

Owners will not be able to use existing Chromecast Ultra hardware to play games because of an updated firmware not being rolled out until after launch.

This means the only the Chromecast Ultras shipped with the Stadia controller will work.

No family sharing or achievements

Family sharing is another feature omitted, which will allow people under the same house to share titles across the service. Again, this is scheduled to launch in 2020.

Stadia’s achievement system will also not be available until after launch, with Buddy Passes - giving Founders Edition owners a three-month Stadia subscription to gift to a friend - won’t be accessible until a couple of weeks down the line.

Google recently unveiled its 12-game launch line-up for when the service releases on November 19th, 2019.


