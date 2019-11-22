Following US early access, Minecraft Earth hits 2.5 million downloads

Minecraft Earth has generated close to 2.5 million downloads across all available markets, according to Sensor Tower.

The Mojang developed title launched in the US on November 12th and since then has accumulated 1.4 million installs.

Last week, the US accounted for 1.2 million or 86 per cent of all downloads.

The UK followed at 71,000 installs or five per cent before Canada claimed third at 37,000 or three per cent.

Ranking wise, Minecraft Earth made it to third on the App Store for downloads and 14th position on Google Play on November 18th.

Early access

Minecraft Earth has generated $93,000 in gross revenue since arriving in the US, with 86,000 or approximately 93 per cent originating from the latter. Britain again placed second at $2,500 or three per cent and Canada at third with $1,500 or two per cent.

It’s worth noting that Minecraft Earth is still in early access, with the game gradually being rolled out to different regions.

At the beginning of November, the location-based augmented reality title became accessible in the UK, joining the likes of Canada, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, the Philippines, Sweden, Iceland and New Zealand.