News

Following US early access, Minecraft Earth hits 2.5 million downloads

Following US early access, Minecraft Earth hits 2.5 million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Minecraft Earth has generated close to 2.5 million downloads across all available markets, according to Sensor Tower.

The Mojang developed title launched in the US on November 12th and since then has accumulated 1.4 million installs.

Last week, the US accounted for 1.2 million or 86 per cent of all downloads.

The UK followed at 71,000 installs or five per cent before Canada claimed third at 37,000 or three per cent.

Ranking wise, Minecraft Earth made it to third on the App Store for downloads and 14th position on Google Play on November 18th.

Early access

Minecraft Earth has generated $93,000 in gross revenue since arriving in the US, with 86,000 or approximately 93 per cent originating from the latter. Britain again placed second at $2,500 or three per cent and Canada at third with $1,500 or two per cent.

It’s worth noting that Minecraft Earth is still in early access, with the game gradually being rolled out to different regions.

At the beginning of November, the location-based augmented reality title became accessible in the UK, joining the likes of Canada, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, the Philippines, Sweden, Iceland and New Zealand.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Aug 23rd, 2019

Minecraft Earth beta is coming to Android devices next week

News Jul 26th, 2019

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite generates $12 million in revenue in its first month

as News Jul 22nd, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle strikes up US top grossing spot

News Jun 3rd, 2019

Minecraft Earth takes centre stage at Apple’s WWDC

News Oct 11th, 2018

Niantic’s Pokemon Go catches $84.8m in revenue for September

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies