Funko Pop Blitz and Payday: Crime War's soft launches stopped as NBCUniversal hands over to new publishers

NBCUniversal has revealed that mobile games Funko Pop Blitz and Payday: Crime War will both see their servers close from December 16th, 2019.

This information was made public via the titles' latest update.

It was also stated the games are expected to re-launch under new publishers sometime in the future.

The two games that are currently in soft launch will receive no further support from the developers, no additional content and no functionality updates until the closure.

NBCUniversal announced in September that the firm was looking to close its game publishing division after expanding the business less than three years ago.

Game progress gone

Any in-game items and game progress will not be saved alongside any user data becoming unavailable after the closure date.

In-app purchases have been disabled as of November 12th, with players urged to use any leftover in-game currency before the game goes offline.

Earlier this year, we spoke to NBCUniversal senior vice-president and general manager Chris Heatherly about the company’s expansion. Heatherly is now scheduled to depart the role at the end of 2019.

