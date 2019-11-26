News

Funko Pop Blitz and Payday: Crime War's soft launches stopped as NBCUniversal hands over to new publishers

Funko Pop Blitz and Payday: Crime War's soft launches stopped as NBCUniversal hands over to new publishers
By , Staff Writer

NBCUniversal has revealed that mobile games Funko Pop Blitz and Payday: Crime War will both see their servers close from December 16th, 2019.

This information was made public via the titles' latest update.

It was also stated the games are expected to re-launch under new publishers sometime in the future.

The two games that are currently in soft launch will receive no further support from the developers, no additional content and no functionality updates until the closure.

NBCUniversal announced in September that the firm was looking to close its game publishing division after expanding the business less than three years ago.

Game progress gone

Any in-game items and game progress will not be saved alongside any user data becoming unavailable after the closure date.

In-app purchases have been disabled as of November 12th, with players urged to use any leftover in-game currency before the game goes offline.

Earlier this year, we spoke to NBCUniversal senior vice-president and general manager Chris Heatherly about the company’s expansion. Heatherly is now scheduled to depart the role at the end of 2019.

You can check out our comprehensive list of all the mobile games in soft launch testing here


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 19th, 2019

NBCUniversal shutting down game publishing division to focus on licensing

Interview May 3rd, 2019

NBCUniversal's Chris Heatherly: "We don’t want to be a movie games company, we want to be a games company"

News Feb 7th, 2019

NBCUniversal gangs up with Starbreeze on a Payday mobile game

207 as Feature Nov 25th, 2019

49 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Minecraft Earth and Tetris Royale

News Nov 7th, 2019

Tilting Point prepping for the launch of SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies