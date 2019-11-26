Roblox grosses $1 billion in mobile revenue

Roblox has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue on mobile devices, according to Sensor Tower data.

The game creation system has been downloaded 290 million times across both the App Store and Google Play.

Revenue was made up for the most by the US made at $677 million or 67 per cent.

The UK brought in $89 million or nine per cent of the overall total.

And monthly mobile revenue continues to rise. Q3 2019's total was $143 million compared to $118 million in Q2.

Android accounted for 75 per cent of installs however iOS users were confirmed to be more likely to spend more in-game, with 76 per cent of revenue originating from iPhones and iPads.

Huge growth

Roblox has shown huge amounts of growth over the last couple of years.

In 2018 the game earned $335 million from player spending, showing a 700 per cent increase in growth from 2016. So far, Roblox has accumulated $435 million in 2019 making the game already up by 30 per cent year-on-year.

Monthly player spending for Roblox peaked at $50 million in August 2019. The game has continued to place in the top five for US revenue for the past three quarters, as well as the top 10 since the start of 2018.

Roblox recently partnered with Disney for an in-game creator event that ties into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.