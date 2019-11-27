News

Gwent mobile made up 68% of CD Projekt Red's revenue following launch

Gwent mobile made up 68% of CD Projekt Red's revenue following launch
By , Staff Writer

Gwent mobile made up 68 per cent of revenue for CD Projekt Red in the first three weeks of the game’s release.

As revealed via the company’s Q3 financial call (transcribed by Yahoo Finance), the Witcher card game on iOS accounted for the majority of player spending, with PC accounting for 28 per cent and console bringing in the remaining four per cent.

During the call, CD Projekt joint CEO and president Adam Michal Kicinski noted that since launching for iPhone and iPads on October 29th, Gwent has achieved an average rating of 4.8 out of five.

Furthermore, in response to an employee question, the CEO confirmed that the “vast majority” of iOS users are new to Gwent and have not transitioned over from PC and console.

Gwent was reconfirmed to arrive on Android devices during the first quarter of 2020.

Sales of Switch

“As far as the sales of Switch and Gwent, both Witcher 3 for Switch and Gwent iOS, both of the releases were releases to products that already existed on the market,” said CD Projekt chief financial officer and vice-president Piotr Marcin Nielubowicz.

“However, it allowed us to have the products to new customer base, so it obviously should expand our revenue generation. But it's not another new release like in case of Witcher 3 or Cyberpunk.

“So we will basically increase the sales, but it's not changing the status quo like each new release, totally new release, could do.”

We recently spoke to CD Projekt Red’s Hollie Bennett on going from midwife to head of communications.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. As a freelancer, his work can be found across TechRadar, Kotaku UK, InfluencerUpdate.biz, Nintendo Life and more. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Sep 25th, 2019

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game has 100 people development team

News Mar 27th, 2019

CD Projekt Red reveals Witcher card game Gwent will come to mobile

Interview May 21st, 2019

Jobs in Games: CD Projekt Red’s Hollie Bennett on going from midwife to head of communications

1 Job News Apr 19th, 2017

The Witcher 3 studio CD Projekt Red hiring mobile developers for possible Gwent port

News Jun 7th, 2016

Polish Games Association teams with Polish government to set up $20 million R&D fund

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies