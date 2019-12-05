News

YouTube to standardise age restrictions across gaming, movies and TV show violence

By , Staff Writer

YouTube is going to be more lenient on its restrictions for violence in games.

As revealed in a support post, the video platform is aware that “there’s a difference between real-world violence and scripted or simulated violence.”

The company will now be holding video game violence to the same standard - making its policies more consistent - as other forms of media such as movies and TV shows.

Meeting policy criteria

“Future gaming uploads that include scripted or simulated violence may be approved instead of being age-restricted,” said the YouTube team.

“There will be fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but this policy will still maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence.

“We may still age-restrict content if violent or gory imagery is the sole focus of the video. For instance, if the video focuses entirely on the most graphically violent part of a video game.”

Despite the changes, how videos are monetised and the advertising guidelines are still the same.

To view the specific guidelines on the violent and graphic policies, click here.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

