YouTube to standardise age restrictions across gaming, movies and TV show violence

YouTube is going to be more lenient on its restrictions for violence in games.

As revealed in a support post, the video platform is aware that “there’s a difference between real-world violence and scripted or simulated violence.”

The company will now be holding video game violence to the same standard - making its policies more consistent - as other forms of media such as movies and TV shows.

Meeting policy criteria

“Future gaming uploads that include scripted or simulated violence may be approved instead of being age-restricted,” said the YouTube team.

“There will be fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but this policy will still maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence.

“We may still age-restrict content if violent or gory imagery is the sole focus of the video. For instance, if the video focuses entirely on the most graphically violent part of a video game.”

Despite the changes, how videos are monetised and the advertising guidelines are still the same.

To view the specific guidelines on the violent and graphic policies, click here.