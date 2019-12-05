YouTube to standardise age restrictions across gaming, movies and TV show violence

YouTube is going to be more lenient on its restrictions for violence in games.
As revealed in a support post, the video platform is aware that “there’s a difference between real-world violence and scripted or simulated violence.”
The company will now be holding video game violence to the same standard - making its policies more consistent - as other forms of media such as movies and TV shows.
Meeting policy criteria
“Future gaming uploads that include scripted or simulated violence may be approved instead of being age-restricted,” said the YouTube team.
“There will be fewer restrictions for violence in gaming, but this policy will still maintain our high bar to protect audiences from real-world violence.
“We may still age-restrict content if violent or gory imagery is the sole focus of the video. For instance, if the video focuses entirely on the most graphically violent part of a video game.”
Despite the changes, how videos are monetised and the advertising guidelines are still the same.
To view the specific guidelines on the violent and graphic policies, click here.
