Minecraft gets most views on YouTube during 2019

By , Staff Writer

The most-viewed games on YouTube during 2019 have been revealed.

As shown on Twitter - by Saved You A Click Video Games - the game that earned the most views on the media platform this year was Minecraft, it brought in 100.2 billion views.

In second, was Epic Games’ widely popular battle royale Fortnite, it racked up 60.9 billion views.

At No.3 is Rockstar’s law-defying title Grand Theft Auto V, 36.9 billion people watched content from GTAV in 2019.

Taking fourth place is mobile battle royale title Garena Free Fire, it gained 29.9 billion views.

Finally, Roblox managed to get 29.6 billion views to close out the top 5 most viewed games on YouTube in 2019.


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

