News

Com2uS is working on a new The Walking Dead mobile game

Date Type Companies involved Size
January 28th, 2020 investment Com2uS
Skybound 		Not disclosed
Com2uS is working on a new The Walking Dead mobile game
By , Contributing Editor

South Korean game publisher Com2uS is the lead investor in a new funding round from media producer Skybound Entertainment.

The amount of the funding wasn’t disclosed.

As part of the deal, Com2uS has also announced it’s working on a new The Walking Dead mobile game.

Other companies involved in the investment include C Ventures and Third Wave Digital.

“Com2uS’ expertise in mobile free-to-play games make them an ideal production partner,” said Skybound chairman Robert Kirkman, CEO David Alpert and managing partner Jon Goldman in a joint statement.

“With tremendous support from C Ventures, Third Wave Digital, and Com2uS, we’re excited to work together to reach super fans in Asia and around the world with our existing and brand-new IPs.”

Building on the relationship

Com2uS and Skybound first partnered up in 2017 with the game company licensing its Summoners War brand to Skybound for expansion.

“This collaboration with Skybound will be a good opportunity for Com2uS to expand its influence in the global market and create synergy between the two companies,” said Com2uS CEO Byung Joon Song.

To-date, an animated series is being developed out of Skybound’s Vancouver studio, with the short film Summoners War: Friends and Rivals highlighting the art style and characters. Other projects are also in the works.

There have already been a number of The Walking Dead mobile games, including Scopely’s Road to Survival, TellTale Games' series, Disruptor Beam’s March to War (canned in early 2019), and NextGames’ No Man’s Land and AR title Our World.


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

as Job News Feb 7th, 2019

Iron Man and Spider-Man writers join Summoners War TV series

as News Nov 27th, 2017

Com2uS partners with Skybound Entertainment on Summoners War comics, animation, and more

News Nov 20th, 2018

Development on Telltale’s The Walking Dead starts up again

News Oct 18th, 2018

Skybound Games CEO talks finishing The Walking Dead: The Final Season, bringing back Telltale staff and crunch

Job News Oct 11th, 2018

Skybound keeps details on The Walking Dead: The Final Season's future vague

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies