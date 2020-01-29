Hypercasual mobile game publishing platform Coda raises $4 million from LVP

News

January 29th, 2020
London Venture Partners $4m
Mobile games technology and publishing platform Coda has announced it's closed a $4 million seed round funded by London Venture Partners.

LVP's current portfolio of investments includes companies such as Unity, Futureplay, AppOnboard and Bossa Studios.

Formed in London by C-level executives from AdColony, Coda has a suite of tools for casual and hypercasual games, including a Unity plug-in to handle in-game advertising optimisation, and various market intelligence tools.

Coda also offers a direct publishing option, handling launch strategy and liveops.

Developers already using the platform have released mobile games, such as Rope Rescue! that have hit the 10 top in over 100 countries and surpassed 30 million installs.

Better games, faster

"Coda's mission is to empower game makers around the world to make a living doing what they love - making games," said Coda CEO Sekip Can Gokalp.

"We couldn't be happier to have LVP's support and sector expertise to help make Coda the essential platform for developers and players of mobile games."

Coda's co-founders: from left CEO Sekip con Gokalp, CTO Berk Tatlises, and Chief Gaming Officer Cemal Gunusen

An early stage fund in game projects, best known for successfully exiting investments in the likes of Supercell, Playfish and NaturalMotion, LVP's general partner David Lau-Kee will also be joining the Coda board of directors.

"LVP shares Coda's vision for supporting an increasingly diverse and global community of developers who are focused on making great casual mobile game experiences," said Lau-Kee.

"The next big game idea could literally come from any corner of the globe, and platforms like Coda will be essential in helping these developers bring their ideas to life and connecting them with players."

You can find out more about Coda Platform via its website.

