Scopely scores partnership with Mattel and Hasbro for new Scrabble mobile game

Scopely has partnered with Mattel and Hasbro for a new mobile title based on the popular word game Scrabble.

Scrabble GO will be a free-to-play experience that will appeal to both casual players and hardcore competitors, according to the LA-based developer. A classic mode will be made available from day one as well as leaderboards and other modes

Published by Scoeply, the word game has been developed in partnership with PierPlay game studio, another LA-based mobile studio.

"Iconic IP"

"Scrabble is the greatest word game of all time, connecting people for more than 80 years through a shared love and language and puzzles," said Scopely chief revenue officer Tim O'Brien.

"Collaborating with Hasbro in North America and throughout the rest of the world with Mattel to further expand this iconic IP has been a privilege. Together we will bring an all-new, visually stunning, highly social, Scrabble GO experience to millions of fans around the globe, while also preserving the authenticity of the classic experience they know and love."

Mattel chief franchise officer Janet Hsu added: "We are always looking for new ways for consumers to experience the Mattel brands they know and love, and digital gaming is a key part of that strategy."

Scrabble GO is now available for pre-registration on Google Play with a worldwide launch scheduled on Android and iOS later this year.

Scopely recently acquired mobile games developer FoxNext Games for an undisclosed amount, which includes the popular RPG Marvel Strike Force.