Ubisoft revenue drops for Q3 with mobile making up 7% of net bookings

French game developer Ubisoft has revealed that its revenue across its previous Q3 period has dropped to €416.2 million ($456.2 million) from €562 million ($616 million) year-over-year.

As a result, this showed a decline of 26 per cent with several game delays being accounted for as the cause. This information was revealed via the company’s financial results for the three months ended December 31st, 2019.

Mobile made up seven per cent of net bookings across the period, down one per cent year-over-year but beating its predicated forecast.

Ubisoft still believes by its fourth quarter end that it will see a 50 per cent decrease in bookings year-over-year.

Below expectations

"Although the current fiscal year is well below our initial expectations, the third fiscal quarter saw excellent performances from several titles in our back catalogue – particularly Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Crew 2 and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – and from the release of Just Dance 2020, which is back on the growth track," said Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot.

"We have evolved our organisational structure in recent months in order to strengthen our focus on high-potential titles, and we are very excited about the idea of releasing five new AAA games in 2020-21," he added.

For the most part console and PC still largely making up the bulk of the Ubisoft's output although the firm has been experimenting more and more with mobile.

More recently, Ubisoft made the acquisition of free-to-play developer Kolibri Games.