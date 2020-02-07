Mobile drives Innogames’ FY19 sales to $208 million

German developer Innogameshas announced its 2019 sales rose 3 per cent to $208 million (€190 million.)

This growth was primarily driven by mobile games.

As a category, it was up 14 per cent year-on-year, and accounted for almost half of Innogames’ revenues.

The company’s EBITDA margin (a measure of operational profitability) was 26 per cent.

In particular, Innogames’ Forge of Empires title, which is available on mobile and browser, was a key contributor to growth, generating €500 million in lifetime revenue during the year.

Key markets were the US, Germany and France, with the latter two experiencing strong mobile growth, up 20 and 21 per cent respectively.

“After 13 years, we are continuing our sustainable growth story and we would like to thank our players, employees and everyone else involved for their loyalty and support,” commented CEO Hendrik Klindworth.

“We are especially proud of the longevity of our games, which has been driven by a strong combination of live operations, analytics and marketing.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work on our sustainable live games and exciting new mobile titles with optimized development processes.”