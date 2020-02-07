News

Mobile drives Innogames’ FY19 sales to $208 million

Mobile drives Innogames’ FY19 sales to $208 million
By , Contributing Editor

German developer Innogameshas announced its 2019 sales rose 3 per cent to $208 million (€190 million.)

This growth was primarily driven by mobile games.

As a category, it was up 14 per cent year-on-year, and accounted for almost half of Innogames’ revenues.

The company’s EBITDA margin (a measure of operational profitability) was 26 per cent.

In particular, Innogames’ Forge of Empires title, which is available on mobile and browser, was a key contributor to growth, generating €500 million in lifetime revenue during the year.

Key markets were the US, Germany and France, with the latter two experiencing strong mobile growth, up 20 and 21 per cent respectively.

“After 13 years, we are continuing our sustainable growth story and we would like to thank our players, employees and everyone else involved for their loyalty and support,” commented CEO Hendrik Klindworth.

“We are especially proud of the longevity of our games, which has been driven by a strong combination of live operations, analytics and marketing.

“Moving forward, we will continue to work on our sustainable live games and exciting new mobile titles with optimized development processes.”

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Feb 6th, 2019

InnoGames revenue at all-time high as mobile sales grow 37% in 2018

News Nov 19th, 2019

Majority mobile developer InnoGames surpasses $1 billion in revenue

Job News Jun 12th, 2018

InnoGames closes Dusseldorf studio and shifts production to Hamburg HQ

Interview Jun 27th, 2017

From hobby development to 150 million players: CEO Hendrik Klindworth on 10 years of InnoGames

News Feb 7th, 2017

InnoGames proves shift to mobile is working with revenues up 25% in 2016

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies