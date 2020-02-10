There was an 87% increase in esports jobs in 2019

In 2019, jobs in the esports sector increased by 87 per cent according to a survey by HitmarkerJobs.com.

As reported by VentureBeat, the number of jobs available in 2018 was 5,896, this increased to 11,027 in 2019. In terms of paid jobs in the sector, 4,591 were available in 2018, that number moved to 9,705 last year.

The US accounts for more than half of all esports positions in 2019 - 56.36 per cent with 6,215 jobs. That number was a 10.35 per cent increase from the 46.01 per cent in 2018 - 2,713 positions were available.

More competition

California proved to be the most dominant state for esports in the US. The west coast state made up 63.44 per cent of the country's opportunities - 3,943. Washington and New York proved to be the second and third biggest states, they had 418 and 366 roles available respectively.

The UK was the second most active hiring country in 2019. Last year, it saw 677 people hired for roles, an increase of 6.14 per cent from the 422 in 2018. The third most active country was Canada, it had 470 opportunities - 4.26 per cent of the global total.

Women seeking employment in the esports sector continued to rise, in 2018, 14.04 per cent of prospective job seekers were female. That number increased to 15.63 per cent last year.

Unsurprisingly, the most active esports company is Twitch for hiring staff. Overall, it advertised 1,334 jobs last year - it accounted for 12.10 per cent of all jobs in the sector around the world.

The second and third most active companies were Riot Games and Epic Games respectively. Riot offered 6.86 per cent - 757 roles - of the total jobs available, meanwhile, Epic offered 3.38 per cent of the opportunities in 2019 - 373 jobs.

This story was originally posted on PCGamesInsider.biz.