News

Emily Greer's new mobile game studio Double Loop raises $2.5 million seed round

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 12th, 2020 investment Double Loop Games
London Venture Partners 		$2.5m
Emily Greer's new mobile game studio Double Loop raises $2.5 million seed round
By , Contributing Editor

Ex-Kongregate CEO Emily Greer has announced her new startup - the mobile-focused Double Loop Games.

Double Loop says its mission is to make relaxing experiences for the 70 per cent of the over 2.5 billion people who download and play mobile games but who don't consider themselves gamers.

It already has its first product in development.

Founded with Shelby Moledina, formerly with WB Games and DeNA, the San Francisco outfit has also announced that it has raised $2.5 million in seed funding.

Early stage fund LVP (Supercell, Unity, Bossa) led the round with participation from Ed Fries' 1Up Ventures amongst others.

LVP's David Gardner joins the Double Loop board as part of the investment.

A new way to play

"At Double Loop, we think deeply about how games fit into people's lives, and the emotional needs they can fill," commented Greer.

"We want to make games that are long-term hobbies, that help players relax after a stressful day, feel connected to others and spark daily moments of joy."

"We love Double Loop’s mission: addressing the deep disconnect between the design of casual mobile games and the users themselves," added Gardner.

You can find out more details about Double Loop, including open positions, via its website.

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Jan 29th, 2020

Hypercasual mobile game publishing platform Coda raises $4 million from LVP

News Sep 26th, 2019

London Venture Partners raises $80 million to fund game startups

Interview Apr 30th, 2019

London Venture Partners' Jon Bellamy on the dos and don'ts of pitching your game to investors

News Sep 28th, 2016

Israeli hardcore strategy developer Tacticsoft raises $1 million to work on ambitious new game

News Aug 9th, 2016

Bossa Studios raises $1.35 million for new multiplayer and VR games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies