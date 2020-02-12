News

Johnny Trigger racked up the most downloads in January 2020

By

Johnny Trigger by SayGames was the most downloaded mobile title in January 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

The hypercasual title was the third-most installed title on iOS, and took the top spot on Android devices.

Overall, Johnny Trigger had 44.5 million downloads during the month. The US accounted for the most downloads at 16.1 per cent and 10.5 per cent came from India.

SayGames' title was deemed as our mobile Game of the Week around the time of its launch.

Eyewind's Brain Out was the second most installed title, it boasted over 41.5 million downloads. The App Store proved most popular as it topped the chart, though it did also take third place on Google Play. Indonesia and Vietnam were responsible for 11.4 and 9 per cent of installs respectively.

Finishing the top five

Ruby Game Studio took third place with Hunter Assassin - it took second place on Google's store. Sand Balls by SayGames sat at No.4 both overall and on Google Play. Closing out the top five is Tencent's PUBG Mobile, which took eighth place on the App Store and seventh place on Android.

PUBG Mobile generated the most revenue on the platform last month - it earned $176.3 million in January 2020 alone. In December 2019, the mobile battle royale exceeded $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue.

Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

