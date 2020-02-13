News

Mobile gamers are a key target market for consumer brands

Mobile gamers are a key target market for consumer brands
By , Contributing Editor

While an increasing amount of mobile game revenue is generated by in-game ads, the perception has always been that such advertising comes from within the sector.

After all, the largest mobile game companies spend large amounts of money trying to persuade people already playing mobile games to download their mobile games.

Tapjoy's fourth annual survey of mobile gamers - Modern Mobile Gamer: Direct-To-Consumer Marketing Insights - suggests this is changing, however.

The US company has already worked with consumer subscription services such as Dollar Shave Club, Winc, Postmates, and Ipsy and reckons mobile gamer provide an excellent target audience for similar brands looking to expand their audience.

Better ways to advertise

The survey covered over 11,000 US adult mobile gamers and found the majority are interested in finding out more about such services, and prefer to shop directly with a brand than through a third party retailer.

Clothing, footwear and jewelry were the most popular sectors of interest across all age and gender groups.

More specifically for mobile gamers as an audience, 64 per cent of the survey said they were more likely to engage with an in-app rewarded ad than a social media sponsored post for retail advertisers.

Of course, Tapjoy's business is built around such incentivised ads and actions within mobile games.

You can check out the full report via the Tapjoy website (email signup required).


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

2 News May 2nd, 2019

Devs lose out on thousands of dollars as Apple cracks down on offerwall ads

News Nov 20th, 2018

Tapjoy acquires ad mediation and app monetisation platform Tapdaq

2 News Apr 11th, 2018

More rewarded ad conversions lead to higher user engagement, retention and spend

News Mar 14th, 2018

Tapjoy ad platform reaches 620 million monthly active users

News Dec 13th, 2017

Tapjoy adds Custom Exchange Rates and Permanent Currency Sales to its advertising offerwall

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies