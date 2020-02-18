Nifty Games signs licensing deal with NBA for its first game

San Francisco-based mobile sports game developer Nifty Games has penned a licensing agreement with the NBA and National Basketball Players Association for a new basketball-based mobile game.

The agreement allows Nifty to develop a new game using NBA stars, teams, and venues. While details of the game are thin, it is scheduled to launch later in 2020.

Nifty Games markets itself as a publisher of "quick-session, head-to-head" titles, so it seems a fair assumption that this NBA game would be a casual, online multiplayer game. It will also almost certainly be free-to-play.

Three-pointer

"The NBA is one of the biggest sports leagues in the world, and Nifty Games is fired up to partner with the NBA and NBPA to deliver a new kind of mobile-first basketball to gamers worldwide," said Jon Middleton, CEO of Nifty Games.

"Mobile is the most accessible games platform in the world, and we're focused on bringing NBA fans fast, authentic action with head-to-head mobile gaming that delivers NBA basketball and the teams and players fans love most."

Nifty Games raised $3 million in seed funding back in November 2018. More recently, it bolstered its staff with seven games industry veterans as it gears up to launch its first game.