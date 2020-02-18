Retro Studios takes on Super Lucky's Tale and DC Universe Online designers

Metroid Prime 4 developer Retro Studios has hired two new designers to the Texas-based games firm.

As reported by VGC, former Playful Corp designer Mark Capers has taken on a role at the company as an environment designer. His work can be found across New Super Lucky's Tale on Nintendo Switch as well as contributions to Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two and Disney Infinity 3.0.

Prior to this, Capers held an architect position at Avalanche Software and designer at Junction Point Studios.

Capers will be once again working with Stephen Dupree, a former Retro lead game designer who also worked at Playful Corp as a design director between August 2017 and September 2019, before rejoining Retro as a lead character artist.

Hiring spree

The second designer taken on by the Nintendo-owned studio is designer James Beech, who has contributed work to the likes of Crysis 3 and DC Universe Online.

Beech's history has seen him with similar roles at developer Gunfire Games, Silicon Knights and Crytek.

This is one of the several appointments at the studio as of late, with former EA DICE art director Jhony Ljungstedt joining Retro earlier this month.