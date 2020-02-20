News

Tag Games relocates to bigger studio in Dundee to increase its workforce

Tag Games relocates to bigger studio in Dundee to increase its workforce
By , Staff Writer

Dundee-based live ops developer Tag Games has relocated to a bigger studio in the city.

The Scottish company plans to increase its workforce by 50 per cent in 2020 - hence the reason for investing £200,000 ($257,877) in a bigger office space.

Tag Games is best known for its work on NaturalMotion's racing game CSR2 and with Adult Swim on its Rick and Morty title, Pocket Mortys.

2020 is a crucial year

"2020 is set to be a significant year of growth for Tag. As well as marking the beginning of a new decade, this is a new era for us that begins with the move," said Tag Games CEO Marc Williamson (pictured).

"The new cutting-edge working environment will inspire creativity and make the team proud to come to work every day. This is just one of the changes I wanted to make when I took over as CEO two years ago, and is just one of a number of developments that I look forward to sharing over the coming months."

Last year, we caught up with Williamson to discuss how Tag Games has balanced its work-for-hire development and live ops.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Jun 18th, 2019

How Tag Games balances work-for-hire development and live ops

News Mar 13th, 2019

Tag Games partners with NaturalMotion to support CSR Racing 2

Feature Nov 28th, 2018

"Scotland's pedigree has endured, and the development scene is thriving"

Job News Mar 13th, 2018

Tag Games names new CEO as Paul Farley moves to head up live ops platform ChilliConnect

1 Feature Jan 10th, 2018

Live long and prosper: Understanding the potential of live ops

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies