Tag Games relocates to bigger studio in Dundee to increase its workforce

Dundee-based live ops developer Tag Games has relocated to a bigger studio in the city.

The Scottish company plans to increase its workforce by 50 per cent in 2020 - hence the reason for investing £200,000 ($257,877) in a bigger office space.

Tag Games is best known for its work on NaturalMotion's racing game CSR2 and with Adult Swim on its Rick and Morty title, Pocket Mortys.

2020 is a crucial year

"2020 is set to be a significant year of growth for Tag. As well as marking the beginning of a new decade, this is a new era for us that begins with the move," said Tag Games CEO Marc Williamson (pictured).

"The new cutting-edge working environment will inspire creativity and make the team proud to come to work every day. This is just one of the changes I wanted to make when I took over as CEO two years ago, and is just one of a number of developments that I look forward to sharing over the coming months."

Last year, we caught up with Williamson to discuss how Tag Games has balanced its work-for-hire development and live ops.