London Venture Partners, Agnitio Capital, Denali Publishing, Genvid Technologies and Giant Interactive set to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2020

L-R: Sabaa Rehmani, Emily Rose, Natania Mathany, Matt Rutledge

Matt Rutledge discusses the best practices for recruiting and managing mobile esports teams, how to drive content strategy, and the innovation of the mobile games industry

In an age where having the right company culture is more important than ever, Denali Publishing’s President & Co-founder Sabaa Rehmani talks about how you can attract and keep the right talent through awesome company culture with a panel of experts. RE:BIND.IO’s Founder & Lead Writer Emily Rose features on a speed panel which focuses on LGBTQ Gaming, while A Thinking Ape’s Head of People & Culture Natania Mathany leads a session on studio operations and culture.

The esports industry is growing at a rapid pace, with over two billion gamers on the planet, and the vast majority hold a powerful gaming device right in their pocket. In this session, Matt Rutledge, Director of Mobile Gaming at Complexity Gaming, discusses the best practices for recruiting and managing mobile esports teams, how to drive content strategy on mobile platforms, and the innovation of the mobile gaming industry. Unikrn’s CEO Rahul Sood joins a panel which looks at how to unlock the full potential of esports, while Genvid Technologies’ COO Chris Cataldi also offers his incredible insight of the esports landscape.

With hypercasual doubling down on ad based monetisation; service games doubling down on the ‘battle pass’; DigitalDevConnect’s Founder Josh Burns discusses with a panel whether there’s room for mixed model monetisation using ads, IAP, and subscription offers or if it leads to compromises.

L-R: Rahul Sood, Chris Cataldi, Josh Burns, Natalie Portier

Reina Magica and Dave Rohrl look at designing for the best monetisation according to the latest trends

Loona Inc’s COO Natalie Portier hosts the Growth Track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, while Masomo’s VP of Product Sertac Picakci discusses the topic of 20 cents vs. $8 USD - what is the value of a good user?

Lionheart Games’ Founder & CEO Brian Grayson and Hughes Media Law Group’s Senior Associate Shirley Roberson look at trends in the games industry over the last 12 months, suggesting that what has happened will not last going forward. Reina Magica, System Designer of Kabam and Mobile Game Doctor’s Owner Dave Rohrl look at designing for the best monetisation according to the latest trends.

Mokuni Games’ CEO Kurt Young, RunAppRun’s Co-founder & Chief Business Development Shirley Lin and Giant Interactive’s Vice President Bill Wang unite for a panel looking at how you can penetrate non-western markets. Strategic Alternatives’ Partner William Rhys Dekle discusses growth of mergers and acquisitions, with a focus on Western vs Eastern giants.

L-R: Sertac Picakci, Brian Grayson, Shirley Roberson, Reina Magica

Juan Gril breaks down the key visual elements that make loading bars compelling

Game Pill & VRGEN’s Vice President, Operations & Finance Mary Sorrenti, Agnitio Capital’s Managing Director David Bluhm and London Venture Partners’ General Partner Are Mack Growen combine forces to show you how to prepare your company for investment.

“The loading bar is frequently seen as a dry piece of user interface, with the sole purpose of keeping your eyes busy while the computer is going through a busy crunching process…until idle games changed all that. Idle games are all about the loading bar, sometimes with multiple ones on screen” - says Gametapas’ Principal Juan Gril, as he breaks down the key visual elements that make loading bars compelling, and how you can make them fun.

L-R: Shirley Lin, Bill Wang, Mary Sorrenti, Are Mack Growen

