News

Riot Games claims $10 million settlement for gender discrimination lawsuit is "fair and adequate"

Riot Games claims $10 million settlement for gender discrimination lawsuit is "fair and adequate"
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

League of Legends maker Riot Games has said that the $10m it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against former staff who allege they were discriminated against on the basis of their gender.

This follows the plaintiffs seeking new legal counsel, who has said that the firm needs to pay much more than the agreed sum in the wake of California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing saying that Riot should pay out $400m. The new lawyers have withdrawn the $10m lawsuit as a result.

The company isn't happy about this, saying that there is no basis for the larger figure.

Fair for all

"Throughout this process we've focused on reaching a resolution that's fair to everyone involved, while continuing to demonstrate our commitment to the transformative journey we've been on for the past 18 months. We understand that the plaintiffs' new counsel needs adequate time to review the proposed settlement agreement and we respect that," the company said.

"That said, the analysis and discussions which led to the earlier proposed settlement were comprehensive and thorough, and we believe that the proposal was fair and adequate under the circumstances. We're committed to working collaboratively to reach a resolution that reflects our commitment to move forward together, but it needs to be one that is justified by the underlying facts.

"It has been our position from the beginning to do the right thing by the plaintiffs as well as Riot, and we will continue to do just that. With respect to the numbers posited by the DFEH, we'll say again that there is no basis in fact or reason that would justify that level of exposure and we believe that any assertions to the contrary can simply not be made in good faith.

"While we have acknowledged that there is work that we needed to do to better live up to our values, we have also made clear to our employees that we will defend ourselves against false narratives and unfair claims that do nothing to remedy any hardships of actual class members."

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jan 29th, 2020

Riot Games slates the $400 million figure California state claims it own its employees

1 News Jul 12th, 2017

Riot Games sues Mobile Legends developer Shanghai Moonton Technology for copyright infringement

News Jan 21st, 2020

Riot Forge on how to find your own unique identity as a studio

News Jan 7th, 2020

Riot Games reveals how it "avoided backlash" when announcing mobile titles

News Dec 6th, 2019

Riot Games launches Riot Forge so devs can use League of Legends IP

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies