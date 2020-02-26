Riot Games will use Unity for two upcoming projects

Riot Games is using the Unity games engine for two of its forthcoming current projects.

Both card title Legends of Runeterra and mobile MOBA League of Legends: Wild Rift are being built on the third-party engine. Riot wants to bring its games to more platforms than before - Unity is optimised for over 20 platforms.

"Unity's technology enables us to focus on delivering the beloved League of Legends experience to as many players across as many platforms as possible," said Riot Games head of corporate and business development Brian Cho.

Coming to mobile

Legends of Runeterra is currently in open beta on PC, and will come to both iOS and Android devices later this year. Meanwhile, League of Legends: Wild Rift will hit mobile devices first, and will come to consoles at a later date.

"From the beginning, we wanted Legends of Runeterra to be available on both PC and mobile, so Unity was the obvious choice," said Legends of Runeterra engineering lead Dann Webster.

"We relied heavily on Unity's professional services team for ongoing support and performance advice; they've been absolutely integral to the ongoing development of our game."

League of Legends: Wild Rift and Legends of Runeterra were two of the six games announced by Riot Games in an anniversary live stream. Last month, League of Legends comms lead Ryan Rigney revealed the company was scared of potential backlash over the announcements.

Courtroom drama

Riot Games is currently in a legal battle of gender discrimination. The firm has claimed a $10 million settlement was "fair and adequate." However, the new lawyers representing the plaintiffs have withdrawn the $10m as it is seeking a bigger compensation.

In January, California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing claimed that Riot should pay $400 million.

