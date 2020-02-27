News

Roblox raises $150 million in funding, platform now valued at $4 billion

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 27th, 2020 investment ROBLOX $150m
Roblox raises $150 million in funding, platform now valued at $4 billion
By , Staff Writer

Online MMO platform Roblox has raised $150 million in Series G funding.

The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz's Late Stage Venture fund and will open a tender offer for up to $350 million of common and preferred shares.

Roblox will utilise the capital to continue its growth and help further the company's long-term goal to "define a new category of human co-experience".

"True to our vision"

"We've stayed true to our vision of creating a safe and civil place where people come together to create, learn, and have fun, and it's amazing to see what we've built together with our global creator community," said Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki.

"Looking ahead, we're doubling down on our commitment to building the most advanced tools and technology to take our creators and players into the metaverse of the future."

Roblox chief financial officer Michael Guthrie added: "The expertise of the Andreessen Horowitz team will strengthen our roster of world-class investors."

"This investment further bolsters our balance sheet while we grow our incredible team of engineers and support our creators around the world with the technology and infrastructure to build more immersive, massive, and collaborative experiences."

As a result of this latest investment, it's estimated that Roblox is now worth $4 billion.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

2 as News Jan 15th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Roblox a top grosser in the UK

Interview Mar 15th, 2017

How Roblox's explosive growth and one million concurrent players led to a $92 million funding round

News Mar 14th, 2017

Roblox closes $92 million funding round to support its 48 million MAUs

News Nov 19th, 2019

Roblox partners with Disney for Star Wars Winter Creator Challenge

News Nov 8th, 2019

Roblox survey says 60% of teens don’t report inappropriate online behaviour to parents

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies