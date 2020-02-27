Roblox raises $150 million in funding, platform now valued at $4 billion

Online MMO platform Roblox has raised $150 million in Series G funding.

The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz's Late Stage Venture fund and will open a tender offer for up to $350 million of common and preferred shares.

Roblox will utilise the capital to continue its growth and help further the company's long-term goal to "define a new category of human co-experience".

"True to our vision"

"We've stayed true to our vision of creating a safe and civil place where people come together to create, learn, and have fun, and it's amazing to see what we've built together with our global creator community," said Roblox CEO and co-founder David Baszucki.

"Looking ahead, we're doubling down on our commitment to building the most advanced tools and technology to take our creators and players into the metaverse of the future."

Roblox chief financial officer Michael Guthrie added: "The expertise of the Andreessen Horowitz team will strengthen our roster of world-class investors."

"This investment further bolsters our balance sheet while we grow our incredible team of engineers and support our creators around the world with the technology and infrastructure to build more immersive, massive, and collaborative experiences."

As a result of this latest investment, it's estimated that Roblox is now worth $4 billion.