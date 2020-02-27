Shadowgun War Games shoots past one million downloads

Shadowgun War Games has reached one million downloads.

Developer Madfinger Games announced that the game hit the milestone within two weeks of its launch.

"We're delighted that Shadowgun War Games has made such an instant impact," said Marek Rabas, CEO of MADFINGER Games.

"One million downloads is an outstanding result for us in such a short timespan. We've got plenty of exciting content coming up for players, so we expect that the figure will grow substantially over the foreseeable future."

Fight the war



The independent developer first announced a beta for Shadowgun War Games in September 2019. By December 2019, half a million people pre-registered for the title.

Earlier this month, the game was released worldwide after having achieved one million pre-registrations.

In October 2019, we caught up with Madfinger Games CEO Marek Rabas. He explained why the company was happy to compete with Call of Duty: Mobile.