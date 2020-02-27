News

Shadowgun War Games shoots past one million downloads

Shadowgun War Games shoots past one million downloads
By , Staff Writer

Shadowgun War Games has reached one million downloads.

Developer Madfinger Games announced that the game hit the milestone within two weeks of its launch.

"We're delighted that Shadowgun War Games has made such an instant impact," said Marek Rabas, CEO of MADFINGER Games.

"One million downloads is an outstanding result for us in such a short timespan. We've got plenty of exciting content coming up for players, so we expect that the figure will grow substantially over the foreseeable future."

Fight the war

The independent developer first announced a beta for Shadowgun War Games in September 2019. By December 2019, half a million people pre-registered for the title.

Earlier this month, the game was released worldwide after having achieved one million pre-registrations.

In October 2019, we caught up with Madfinger Games CEO Marek Rabas. He explained why the company was happy to compete with Call of Duty: Mobile.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Aug 2nd, 2018

Dead Trigger 2 lands a direct hit on 100 million downloads

News Sep 24th, 2015

Unkilled hits 3 million downloads after only 10 days, with an accumulative 1000 years of playtime

News Feb 13th, 2020

Update: Shadowgun War Games rolls out worldwide following one million pre-registrations

News Dec 18th, 2019

Shadowgun War Games hits half a million pre-registrations

News Nov 8th, 2019

Madfinger Games demoing new Shadowgun War Games gameplay on 15 November

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies