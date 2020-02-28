Epic Games disputes SuperData Fortnite performance numbers

Epic Games has questioned the validity of market intelligence firm SuperData.

The Fortnite creator provided a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, believing that statistics published by the company are based on "wildly inaccurate reports".

This follows a monthly digital report released by SuperData for January 2020, which revealed that the battle royale behemoth's earnings continued to decline and hit their "lowest level since November 2017".

"Disappointed"

"SuperData does not and has not ever had access to Epic's Fortnite revenue data, and SuperData's reports do not accurately reflect Fortnite's performance," said a representative from Epic.

"We are disappointed that SuperData has repeatedly published wildly inaccurate reports about Fortnite based on what we believe is questionable methodology. While we do not and have not publicly shared revenue numbers for Fortnite, we will say that SuperData's reports do not align with reality."

SuperData subsequently responded to the claims saying the firm has "a proven methodology and validation process" and reaffirmed its stance on its Fortnite figures.

Alongside Microsoft, Unity, Facebook and Sony, Epic Games have all withdrawn from GDC 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus.