News

GDC 2020 "postponed"

GDC 2020 "postponed"
By , Contributing Editor

After many of its leading sponsors and partners pulled out following health concerns about Covid-19, the organisers of GDC 2020 have officially "postponed" the March event.

In a statement, they say "we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer".

In addition, a set of GDC 2020 talks, the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards will be streamed via Twitch during the week in which the event would have taken place in San Francisco (March 16th to 20th).

It's also planned some of talks that would have been given will be recorded by their speakers and made available online through the GDC Vault and YouTube. 

What they said

The full statement is as follows:

"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March.

"Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time .

"We want to thank all our customers and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement.

"As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."

For more information, check out the GDC Frequently Asked Questions page.

 


Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Feb 28th, 2020

Update: Wooga and IronSource become latest companies to skip GDC due to coronavirus

News Feb 27th, 2020

Epic and Microsoft join Unity, EA, Facebook and Sony in withdrawing from GDC 2020

News Feb 27th, 2020

Unity Technologies backs out of GDC 2020 due to concerns around coronavirus

News Feb 25th, 2020

EA pulls out of GDC 2020 due to coronavirus concerns

News Feb 21st, 2020

Facebook Gaming and Sony pull out of GDC 2020 over coronavirus concerns

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies