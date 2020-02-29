GDC 2020 "postponed"

After many of its leading sponsors and partners pulled out following health concerns about Covid-19, the organisers of GDC 2020 have officially "postponed" the March event.

In a statement, they say "we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer".

In addition, a set of GDC 2020 talks, the Independent Games Festival and Game Developers Choice Awards will be streamed via Twitch during the week in which the event would have taken place in San Francisco (March 16th to 20th).

It's also planned some of talks that would have been given will be recorded by their speakers and made available online through the GDC Vault and YouTube.

What they said

The full statement is as follows:

"After close consultation with our partners in the game development industry and community around the world, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference this March.

"Having spent the past year preparing for the show with our advisory boards, speakers, exhibitors, and event partners, we're genuinely upset and disappointed not to be able to host you at this time .

"We want to thank all our customers and partners for their support, open discussions and encouragement.

"As everyone has been reminding us, great things happen when the community comes together and connects at GDC. For this reason, we fully intend to host a GDC event later in the summer. We will be working with our partners to finalize the details and will share more information about our plans in the coming weeks."

For more information, check out the GDC Frequently Asked Questions page.