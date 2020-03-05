News

Playrix acquires Armenian casual games studio Plexonic

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 5th, 2020 acquisition Playrix
Plexonic 		Not disclosed
Playrix acquires Armenian casual games studio Plexonic
By , Staff Writer

Free-to-play developer Playrix has acquired Armenian casual games studio Plexonic for an undisclosed fee.

Established in 2008, Plexonic has worked on 60 casual titles, with its best known releases being Panda Jam, Pet Savers and Stretch.

The studio has been renamed Playrix Armenia, with Plexonic's CEO and founder Gevorg Sargsyan set to lead the new studio.

"Big deal"

"Joining the Playrix family is a big deal for Plexonic," said Sargsyan.

"We are sure that with Playrix, we will jumpstart our success rate to a whole new level. Being one of the largest mobile game developers in Armenia, we are very excited to open new perspectives for the local game dev industry, this time via Playrix's enormous scale and capacity."

Playrix co-founder Dmitiri Bukhman added: "Together with the talented Plexonic team, we will broaden our recruitment efforts, attract the best talent on the market, and create mobile games of the highest quality that we're very excited about. Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region."

This is the second purchase made by Playrix in the last few months after the firm acquired Serbian game studio Eipix Entertainment in December.

Playrix's match-three puzzler Gardenscapes recently surpassed $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue since launching in August 2016.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Dec 10th, 2019

Playrix acquires Serbian game studio Eipix Entertainment

Comment & Opinion Feb 2nd, 2018

Are casual games maturing part two: Lessons from Playrix

News Jan 22nd, 2020

Stillfront Group acquires casual developer Storm8 in deal worth up to $400 million

as News Jan 2nd, 2020

Nexon sells off mobile developer Gloops for one Japanese yen

News Dec 20th, 2019

Gardenscapes grows to $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies