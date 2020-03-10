Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard will keynote Develop:Brighton 2020

Develop:Brighton has revealed Bethesda Game Studios' Todd Howard as its keynote speaker for its 2020 edition.

Howard will be part of a fireside chat, discussing his career in the games industry and his work at the legendary RPG developer. He will also be awarded the 2020 Develop Star as part of the Develop:Star Awards.

"It's an incredible honour to be recognised by the Develop conference and the UK gaming community that has supported our games for so long," said Howard.

"However, it’s really an acknowledgement of everyone at Bethesda. It's one of my life's great blessings that I get to work with them and represent the work they do."

First few speakers

Develop:Brighton has also revealed the first speakers at the conference, including two talks on its mobile track. Kwalee head of publishing Simon Prytherch will be talking about making a successful hypercasual game, while Mojiworks senior designer Kate Killick will discuss games in chat apps.

Elsewhere, ustwo art director David Fernandez Huerta will give a talk on using personal stories to create interesting games, while Perchang co-founder Ben Murch will give a talk on the A-Z of indie development. A full list of speakers can be found on the Develop:Brighton website.

Develop:Brighton 2020 is set to take place once again at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on July 14th-16th. This is the first year that it will feature a separate mobile track.