News

Game development agency Amber and independent studio Scorpius Games are merging

Game development agency Amber and independent studio Scorpius Games are merging
By , Staff Writer

Development agency Amber has merged with indie studio Scorpius Games.

The merger is part of Amber's expansion into the games industry. More specifically, it wants to develop its PC and console development expertise and recently opened a studio in New Mexico.

As part of the merger, Amber now owns the rights to Scorpius Games' upcoming rogue-lite first-person shooter title PositronX. Amber will take over the development of the game. Currently, it is in Early Access on Steam.

Joining forces

"We're very excited to be officially joining the ever-expanding talent pool at Amber," said Scorpius Games CEO Eugen Udrea.

"We've been collaborating with them over the last year to work on advanced Unreal Engine technologies, and it's been an awesome experience so far. We are excited to take this relationship to the next level."

Amber CEO Mihai Pohontu added: "The merger with Scorpius Games aims to consolidate Amber's position as a reference solution for PC and console development.

"This reciprocal partnership evolves our technical expertise, while also offering Scorpius Games access to our considerable workforce, while we continue developing their new IP, PositronX."

This story originally apperared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Feb 11th, 2020

Game development agency Amber opens new studio in Mexico

News Dec 20th, 2019

Amber, Lockwood, Recontact, and Rogue confirmed as Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards category sponsors

Interview Jan 2nd, 2019

Speaker Spotlight: Amber CEO Mihai Pohontu on creative destruction, fearless indies and corporate rebels

Profile Aug 29th, 2018

Speaker spotlight: Mihai Sfrijan, Amber

News Jan 25th, 2018

Image & Form and Zoink merge studios to form "powerhouse" company Thunderful Games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies