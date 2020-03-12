News

Microsoft and Ubisoft are looking at digital events to replace E3

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

In the wake of LA trade show E3 being cancelled, a number of publishers are looking into alternatives.

Both Microsoft and Ubisoft are looking into holding digital events in lieu of the conferences that it normally runs at the event. Speaking to Kotaku, Microsoft said that this was the plan for the Xbox side of things.

"E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks."

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is also examining a digital experience to replace its press conference.

"The health and well-being of our teams, players and partners is our top priority, so while we're disappointed, we fully support the ESA's decision to cancel E3 2020," the French firm told Kotaku.

"E3 is and will continue to be a moment where we come together as a community and share our love of games. We're exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned."

Going digital

Electronic Arts has said it is keeping an eye on the situation for its EA Play event which takes place in parallel with E3.

"We've continued to follow the coronavirus developments around the world very closely," the company said.

"Clearly the situation is evolving by the day, and we've been reviewing how it will change our plans for EA Play 2020. We will share more soon."

Devolver Digital is also looking at a possible live stream as revealed on Twitter.

"The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself," said Devolver.

"Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more."

Furthermore, Limited Run Games will host its own livestream – announced via Twitter – on June 9th due to E3's cancellation.

"Join us for #LRG3, our third totally-live, totally-bitchin press conference for the biggest announcements in the future of physical video games: June 8th at 3pm ET on http://twitch.tv/limitedrungames," said Limited Run Games.

This story was originally posted on PCGamesInisider.biz

Additional reporting by Kayleigh Partleton.


