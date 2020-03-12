Game of Thrones Beyond The Wall welcomes one million pre-registrations to the Nights Watch

Behaviour Interactive's new strategy RPG mobile title Game of Thrones Beyond The Wall has hit one million pre-registrations.

To celebrate the milestone, all those who have pre-ordered the game will get access to various rewards – 10,000 copper coins, shards of Jon Snow, Knight of the Vale and shards of Daenerys.

Further milestones have been added. At 1.5 million registrations, players will receive 10 carved glyphs. At two million, users will get 90 shards of Jon Snow The Old Bear – this will fully unlock the character. Finally, at three million registrations, players will get a further 100 shards of Jon Snow The Old Bear – it will allow users to rank the character up.

The game will hit iOS devices first on March 26th. However, it will hit Android just over a week later on April 3rd. The game was first announced in June 2019.

You know nothing

The game pits players the new Lord Commander of the Night's Watch. Users can unlock favourite characters from the HBO show and use them to defend the wall, such as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryan and Jamie Lannister.

Besides known heroes, players have the chance to recruit various soldiers – crossbowmen, scoundrels and spearmen –through various game modes.