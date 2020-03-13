News

Devcom 2020 is still taking place despite Covid-19 concerns

By , Staff Writer

Devcom 2020 will still take place despite industry concerns about the coronavirus.

The team behind the event has addressed the situation as people began to enquire as to whether or not it would take place. They believe that the Covid-19 outbreak will "ease considerably" in the next five months.

"We expect the situation to ease considerably in the five months leading up to Devcom, and are confident that Devcom will go ahead on schedule from 22 to 24 August 2020," said the organisers.

If circumstances change, organisers have confirmed that attendees will get their tickets refunded.

Event cancellations

Devcom may be going ahead, but plenty of events have been cancelled due to health and safety threats posed by the coronavirus.

Last month, GDC was postponed. Since then, it has been confirmed that the event will stream recorded talks via Twitch. Both Gamesweek Berlin and EGX Rezzed have been delayed due to the outbreak.

Further events to be cancelled include Game Connection America, SXSW 2020, Bitsummit and Mojang's Minecraft Festival. However, the biggest surprise came in the form of E3's cancellation – the ESA has confirmed it will return in 2021.

Much like GDC, companies such as Microsoft and Ubisoft are opting to host digital events in its place. The BAFTA Game Awards has also been digitised over Covid-19 concerns.


