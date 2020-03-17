Deca Games adds DragonVale to its liveops portfolio

German liveops expert Deca Games has announced that it's acquired Backflip Studios’DragonVale.

Launched in 2011, breed-and-nurture game DragonVale was one of the first successful F2P mobile games with a large female audience.

The game has been downloaded over 45 million times and generated over $200 million in lifetime revenue. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Partly due to its success, Backflip Studios was acquired by Hasbro in 2013, but was shuttered in late 2019.

Building the perfect beasts

Deca will operate DragonVale alongside previously acquired IP including Kabam's PC game Realm of the Mad God and mobile games Zombie Catchers (Two Men and a Dog) and Knights and Dragons, Crime City, Modern War, and Kingdom Age (all GREE).

"We believe DragonVale has a lot of untapped potential and look forward to working with its passionate community to deliver many more years of fun and entertainment," commented Deca Games' founder Ken Go, who launched the company in 2016 having previously worked at Kabam.