Miniclip acquires Derby-based developer Eight Pixels Square from Outplay Entertainment

Miniclip has acquired Eight Pixels Square from Outplay Entertainment for an undisclosed sum.

The Derby-based studio is best known for Sniper Strike: Special Ops – the shooter has been downloaded almost 35 million times.

"Our work with Outplay has given Eight Pixels Square a fantastic platform for future growth," said studio director Hugh Brinns.

"To now join the Miniclip family is a thrilling step forward for the evolution of Eight Pixels Studios, and allows us to tap into untold resources & opportunities under Miniclip's guidance."

Outplay CEO and founder Doug Hare added: "We've had a very successful and enjoyable relationship with Hugh and Tim and the rest of the Eight Pixels Square team over the last three years but are delighted for them becoming part of the Miniclip family, as we focus on growing our casual audience with the launch of three new games in 2020."

Complement the family

"Eight Pixels Square are a hugely experienced development team, with over 30 years of development experience, and it is this depth of knowledge that will complement the Miniclip family so well", said Jurgen Post, CEO of Miniclip.

"With Eight Pixels Square as part of Miniclip, we now have an incredibly experienced resource base that can expand our offering into the mobile shooter genre, and we're thrilled to see what the team delivers next."

Reportedly, in January 2020, Miniclip acquired Ilyon Games for $100 million. That same month, Jurgen Post took on the role of CEO.