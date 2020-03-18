Develop:Brighton 2020 still planned to go ahead in July

The organisers of Develop:Brighton 2020 have stated that the conference is still planned to go ahead on July 14th-16th.

Announced on its website and via Twitter, the organisers said that they will continue to monitor the situation closely and take advice from Public Health England on the appropriate steps to take.

In the event that Develop:Brighton 2020 is cancelled, all delegates will be entitled to a refund for their passes.

Planning ahead

"As Develop:Brighton 2020 is taking place in July we are working towards holding the event as planned," said the organisers in their statement.

"However, we are evaluating this situation on a daily basis and will continue to do so over the coming weeks."

An update from the team at Develop:Brighton pic.twitter.com/wYGpKtV8Kc — Develop:Brighton (@developconf) March 17, 2020

Bethesda's Todd Howard is planned to be the keynote speaker at Develop:Brighton 2020, should it go ahead. This year's conference will also be the first to feature a dedicated mobile track.

More and more conferences are turning to online-only setups to accomodate for increased travel restrictions and health concerns. You can find out more about these events here.