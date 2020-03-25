News

BoomBit shifts its focus to hypercasual games after success with Ramp Car Jumping

BoomBit shifts its focus to hypercasual games after success with Ramp Car Jumping
By , Staff Writer

Ramp Car Jumping publisher BoomBit has shifted its focus to the hypercasual genre.

Having exceeded 25 million downloads for its hypercasual titles, it will fully commit to the genre in Q2 with a string of releases.

The publisher launched hypercasual title Ramp Car Jumping in December 2019. Since release, the game has been installed 15 million times. In turn, it reached the top five download charts on the App Store in 10 countries. It also hit the top five download ranks overall on Google Play.

All about experience

"The experience we've gained in the mid-core market over the last three years puts us in a powerful position as a hypercasual publisher," said BoomBit co-founder Marcin Olejarz.

"Visually-rich and exciting games like 'Ramp Car Jumping' come about through years of building more complex driving games. What we're doing here is focusing on the most exciting part - the crashes - while streamlining the rest to make the game extremely accessible, and the result is a laser-focused, visually intense and exciting game that anyone can play."

The firm's casual title Archery Club achieved one million downloads in December 2019.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 14th, 2019

BoomBit releases Idle Coffee Corp globally

Interview Jan 13th, 2020

Rollic, hyper-casual publishing star of 2019, launching its SDK equipped with analytic features powered by AI

2 News Dec 3rd, 2019

BoomBit’s Archery Club hits one million downloads

Interview Jun 4th, 2019

WeQ: Investment in ad tech, development and publishing sets us apart from hyper-casual competition

as News May 2nd, 2019

Voodoo outpaces hyper-casual rivals with 771 million downloads in six months

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies