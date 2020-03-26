Develop:Brighton delayed until November 2nd-4th as coronavirus uncertainty continues

Develop:Brighton has delayed its yearly event to November 2nd-4th 2020 in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show is typically held in summer, and was set for July 14th-16th 2020. However, as there is still uncertainty over how long the Covid-19 pandemic will last, the show has been pushed back.

Other than a change of dates, however, the show will largely remain the same. Bethesda's Todd Howard is still scheduled as a keynote speaker, and conference passes will still be valid for the new dates.

Organiser Tandem Events has stated that the overall speaker line-up may change as it confirms availability for the new dates. Attendees who can no longer attend should contact the organisers directly.

Obviously disappointed

"We're obviously disappointed to be making this decision but it wasn't a difficult one given the current uncertainty. The health and wellbeing of everyone is paramount,” said Tandem Events managing director Andy Lane.

"By moving the event to November, it means the show will go on and we can look forward to seeing everyone in Brighton, albeit a few months later."

On March 18th, Tandem stated on Twitter that the event was still on track to take place in July 2020. Develop:Brighton 2020 will be the first year in the event's history to host a dedicated mobile track.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.