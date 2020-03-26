News

Pokemon Go sees huge increase in revenue during coronavirus outbreak

By , Staff Writer

Pokemon Go generated $23 million through user spending amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

As reported by VentureBeat, the week beginning March 16th saw an increase of 66.7 per cent from the previous week, which generated $13.8 million. It is thought that the Covid-19 outbreak has played a part in the increased revenue – Niantic made in-game changes to better suit being played at home.

The majority of money earned came from the US; it spent $7.8 million, which is around 34 per cent of the week's total revenue.

Gotta catch that money

Last year, the game generated $894 million in revenue – its best year to date. That same year, Niantic's title broke $3 billion in lifetime revenue.

Furthermore, by August 2019, the augmented reality title had been downloaded one billion times.

It's not only Pokemon Go that has seen a surge in popularity - Supercell's Brawl Stars has also grown by 35 per cent.

Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

