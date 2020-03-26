News

ESL partners up with PUBG Mobile to host competitions for the game

By , Staff Writer

Esports firm ESL has partnered up with PUBG Mobile to host tournaments for the game.

The company and game - published by Tencent and PUBG Corp - will host numerous competitions throughout the year, leading up to the World Championships final.

Those who qualify for the event will fight it out for a prize pool worth $1 million.

"This is a strategically important cooperation for ESL with one of the strongest publishers in gaming and esports worldwide, and shows our business continuity despite the current challenging times for society as a whole and esports as part of it," said MTG CEO and president Jørgen Madsen Lindemann.

The new agreement makes ESL a PUBG Mobile Esports Program commercial partner for 2020.

Winner winner

Earlier this month, the mobile battle royale broke 600 million downloads as it celebrated its second anniversary. The new colourblind mode has made the game more accessible to all players.

Last December, the PUBG Mobile Club Open Final attracted 532 million viewers. That same month, the game broke $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue.


