PGC Digital: Shadow Fight 3 brawls its way to 80 million downloads globally

Nekki's mobile brawler Shadow Fight 3 has been downloaded more than 80 million times worldwide.

The new figure was revealed by Nekki executive producer Dmitry Pimenov during his talk on 'Lessons Learned from the Development of a Unique Fighting/RPG Blend for Mobile Platform' at PGC Digital.

Launched on November 16th, 2017, Shadow Fight 3 currently holds a daily average user base of 600,000. However its predecessor - Shadow Fight 2 - still holds a higher DAU at 650,000 and has accumulated more than 250 million installs.

Shadow Fight 3 earned its first 40 million downloads within its first nine months of release.

Soft launch

"Iteration is important", said Pimenov when discussing how battle passes started to become popular, though the studio has yet to launch one. 

Furthermore, the soft launch cycle was discussed where experimentation with main quests and boss fights were tried. The same testing was done for comparing the difference between booster packs and random item drops.

Nekki previously wrote a guest column for PG.biz detailing the development of Shadow Fight 3 as well as how the game went on to be nominated for the Mobile Games Awards.

