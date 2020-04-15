Nifty Games closes $12 million series A funding round as it reveals NFL licensing agreement

Mobile sports game developer Nifty Games has closed a series A funding round worth over $12 million and revealed a new licensing deal with the NFL for an upcoming game.

The funding round was led by March Capital Partners, with existing investors aXiomatic Gaming and Defy VC also contributing. Several other new investors joined, including the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), the Major League Baseball Players Association, and the Major League Soccer Players Association, to name a few.

The funding will help with development on Nifty's new game NFL Clash, which is being developed with licenses from the National Football League and NFLPA. It will be a multiplayer-focused title with "fast yet deep" gameplay, though not much else is known about the game.

Continued support

"We're grateful to have the continued support of our prestigious investors and welcome a new round of investment partners from the worlds of sports, gaming, and technology," said Nifty Games CEO Jon Middleton.

"The Series A funding gives us the capital to continue to build great games and recruit top talent in the business as we ramp up to deliver the most authentic quick play sports games that today’s mobile gamer deserves."

"The NFL has always been keenly aware that a large portion of our fanbase loves to engage our sport through video games,'' added Rachel Hoagland, Vice President, Head of Gaming and eSports for the NFL.

"We've looked to bolster our offering on mobile devices and are thrilled at the built-for-mobile clash-style gaming that Nifty Games will deliver to our fans."

Nifty Games originally raised $3 million in a seed round back in November 2018 to start developing its sports titles. It secured the NBA license for an upcoming game in February 2020.